pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM
31 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carefree, AZ
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
1283 E Indian Basket Lane
1283 East Indian Basket Lane, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2870 sqft
Extraordinary lot with views of the golf course and Black Mountain and boulder outcroppings. Two patios to spend your time - one with a beehive fireplace. Large master suite with sitting room on the first level.
Results within 1 mile of Carefree
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Terravita
6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive
6135 East Evening Glow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Beautiful southwestern decorated home in this resort like community. Stella model, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths and den. Newer beds and furniture. Patio with Fire Pit BBQ faces sunny south to NAOS. All the comforts of home.
Results within 5 miles of Carefree
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Red Dog Ranch
5872 E RED DOG Drive
5872 Red Dog, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3560 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road
30808 North Sunrise Ranch Road, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1684 sqft
Beautifully secluded custom home! Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen - great room floor plan with formal dining room. Tile throughout the home with split floorplan for added privacy.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dove Valley Ranch
33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011
33575 North Dove Lakes Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1315 sqft
Nearest Cross Streets are Black Mountain Parkway and Rancho Paloma Drive Bedrooms: 2 + Den Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 1,702 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking ---------------------------------------- No
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Troon North
10907 E VIA DONA Road
10907 East via Dona Road, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3456 sqft
Now available immediatly !Beautiful custom home located in the prestigous Gated Troon North Golf Community. This open airy floor plan features 4 bedroom and 4 baths. Two master suites each complete with full bath and walk in closets.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
6431 East Barwick Drive
6431 East Barwick Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3434 sqft
HORSE PROPERTY!!! Nestled in the beautiful Cave Creek desert this custom home boasts over 3400 sq feet of gorgeous CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!!! SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS!!! Light and bright open spacious family room opens up in to your GOURMET
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Tatum Ranch
5131 E SKINNER Drive
5131 East Skinner Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1827 sqft
Located on a Cut de Sac street. Recently remodeled.New carpet, newly painted, updated kitchen with granite and stainless, fixtures and faucets. The previous owner just replaced all window panes with failed seals.All new window blinds.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Desert Mountain
10665 E PALO BREA Drive
10665 East Palo Brea Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
3027 sqft
Available through 10/29/2020. Recently remodeled & FULLY FURNISHED custom 3 bed / 3.5 bath, 3.5 car garage on an elevated private lot with mountain & city views.
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Troon North
9678 East Hidden Green Drive
9678 East Hidden Green Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4256 sqft
Step into your dreamy desert home-away-from-home where you will spend hours relaxing in the resort-style backyard, taking a dip in the heated Pool and Jacuzzi, enjoying the gorgeous greenery.
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5207 E Lone Mountain Road
5207 East Lone Mountain Road, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2218 sqft
This beautiful, highly sought after, horse property is available by May!! Almost an acre with a tack room and stalls, with water, waiting for you! This home has gorgeous green granite in the open kitchen with extra cabinets for storage, stainless
Results within 10 miles of Carefree
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
51 Units Available
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,329
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1146 sqft
A new construction community with open concept floor plans. Luxury amenities including a chef-inspired kitchen, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Fitness and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
12 Units Available
Desert Peak
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1353 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, spa baths, vaulted ceilings, and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and a luxury pool, among other amenities. Walking distance from downtown Phoenix.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
30 Units Available
Desert Ridge
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,188
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1467 sqft
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Desert Ridge
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,605
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. Apartments feature private patios or balconies. Wonderful outdoor recreation area with swimming pool, fire pits, grills and comfortable seating.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
28 Units Available
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,196
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1262 sqft
Great location, close to the heart of downtown Phoenix. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
76 Units Available
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1345 sqft
Nestled in the vibrant North Scottsdale neighborhood, complete with a myriad of dining and entertainment options, our luxury apartment homes offer a wide variety of features and amenities that cater to all your needs.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
21 Units Available
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1031 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1724 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, spa, and cabanas. Units include nine-foot ceiling with molding, convenient pantry, and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Close to Sprouts Farmers Market and Pinnacle Peak Country Club.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Greyhawk
19777 N 76th St
19777 North 76th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1381 sqft
You'll love a home where comfort meets style and luxury shares a space with simplicity. Living here, you never have to leave your new community. The clubhouse will dazzle you with its entertainment, technology and beautiful landscaping.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Desert Ridge
4721 E Swilling Rd
4721 East Swilling Road, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1962 sqft
Beautiful house for lease - Property Id: 301984 Beautiful house for lease. 3 bedrooms + den and 2 bathroom with attached 2 car garage in great location and great school district. One year lease at $2050 per month with $2600 security deposit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Greyhawk
20750 N 87TH ST 2086
20750 North 87th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1715 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
wow! absolutely stunning split level fully furnished scottsdale 3/2 condo located in the highly sought after Encore at Grayhawk community with all new furnishing, custom high end designer touches through out, fresh updated neutral paint, vaulted
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Greyhawk
19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004
19475 North Grayhawk Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1535 sqft
wow! absolutely gorgeous premium corner upper level scottsdale 2/2 condo located at the prestigious Tesoro at Grayhawk community, fully furnishing, vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen, like new appliances, updated paint, like new carpeting, split
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Desert Ridge
4245 E Folgers Rd
4245 East Folgers Road, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2774 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Desert Ridge Home - Gorgeous!! fully upgraded, two level home in highly sought after Desert Ridge area.
