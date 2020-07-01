Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

161 Apartments for rent in Carefree, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carefree apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
3068 E Ironwood Road
3068 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3012 sqft
Simply one of the most spectacular locations with incredible views of Black Mountain, the Boulders and the 10th fairway.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
3030 N Ironwood Drive
3030 Ironwood Court, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1803 sqft
12 Month Lease: $2600/Month.Seasonal Lease (January-April): $5200/Month.Make this your home away from home!Fully furnished. Private beautiful green courtyard with gas BBQ and patio area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
1283 E Indian Basket Lane
1283 East Indian Basket Lane, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2870 sqft
Extraordinary lot with views of the golf course and Black Mountain and boulder outcroppings. Two patios to spend your time - one with a beehive fireplace. Large master suite with sitting room on the first level.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
1061 E BOULDER Drive
1061 Boulder Dr, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2773 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the much loved resort community of the Boulders. Split floor plan with spacious master opens up to great room with fireplace and a private office.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
1725 E STAGHORN Lane
1725 Staghorn Lane, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1690 sqft
Relax and enjoy the beautiful Sonoran Desert at this charming private retreat located on a quiet cul-de-sac in The Boulders community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Carefree Arizona
7601 E NONCHALANT Avenue
7601 East Nonchalant Avenue, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2424 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL. Live on the corner of Lazy Lane and Nonchalant Avenue in Carefree, Arizona. Modern three bedroom, three bath retreat. Walking distance to everything Carefree has to offer.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Carefree Sentinel Rock Estates
5910 E SENTINEL ROCK Road
5910 East Sentinel Rock Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
3387 sqft
A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home located at the end of a cul-de-sac and nestled into Black Mtn. Captivating desert, mountain and city light views. Enter through the steel & glass pivot door to modern luxury.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Carefree Fore
8017 E Carefree Drive
8017 East Carefree Drive, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2700 sqft
Rare vacation lease opportunity in Carefree! With a dramatic view of Black Mountain, this newly renovated property enjoys a superb location near the Civana Resort and Spa.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
3203 E ARROYO SECO Road
3203 East Arroyo Seco, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
2838 sqft
Escape to this tranquil retreat. Spectacular sunset, golf, and mountain views! Inviting split floor plan with bright dining and living rooms for entertaining friends. Two master suites with separate patio exits.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
3000 E Ironwood Road
3000 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3930 sqft
Stunning Southwest design featuring many architectural elements in stone fireplaces and walls. Dramatic ceilings, ironwork, and retractable glass doors.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7112 E RIDGEVIEW Lane
7112 E Ridgeview Ln, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2330 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous Furnished Rental Custom 2 Bedroom home in highly sought after, (private gated) community of Ridgeview Estates. 2 Car Garage, Mountain views.

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
39897 N Father Kino Trail
39897 North Father Kino Trail, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
4923 sqft
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Carefree
7001 E LEISURE Lane
7001 East Leisure Lane, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
3290 sqft
Fabulous contemporary masterpiece extremely spacious open floorplan with walls of glass and incredible views. 2-bd, 2.5 bath, oversized 2-car garage. Incredible 360 degrees views of Black Mountain & Carefree Boulders. This is truly a must see.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7431 E SUNDANCE Trail
7431 East Sundance Trail, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1922 sqft
Beautiful townhome with stunning mountain views in a 55+ Community! Heated Pool, Tennis Court, Bocce Ball, Pickle-ball, and a Basketball court! Fully furnished, short term rental. Seasonal pricing applies: $2200.00 a mon to $5500.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Velvet Shadows
8961 E VENUS Drive
8961 East Venus Drive, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2264 sqft
THIS RENTAL IS ONLY AVAILABLE JULY-SEPTEMBER as an interim unfurnished rental. Perfect for someone in limbo or trying to buy a home. 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Carefree

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Winfield
7489 E SOARING EAGLE Way
7489 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2503 sqft
OUTSTANDING HOME IN WINFIELD! PRIVATE & QUIET INTERIOR LOT WITH PARTIAL MOUNTAIN VIEWS.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6145 E CAVE CREEK Road
6145 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1760 sqft
Incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath new condo nestled in the heart of Cave Creek yet very quiet and private. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, covered patio with mountain views.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Winfield
7347 E EAGLE FEATHER Road
7347 East Eagle Feather Road, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2287 sqft
This is a beautifully furnished home with 3 large bedrooms plus a den. Open gourmet kitchen with family room. Formal dining area as well as living room. Lots of tile and a charming fireplace in family room. Large backyard with built in BBQ area.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Legend Trail
9670 E CHUCKWAGON Lane
9670 East Chuckwagon Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1560 sqft
LOCATED ON THE 8TH GREEN OF THE LEGEND TRAIL GOLF COURSE, THIS HOME IS MODEL PERFECT AND FULL OF UPGRADES. 18' ITALIAN TILE, GAS FIREPLACE, ENTERTAINMENT NICHE. ROCK WATERFALL FLOWS INTO THE HEATED SPOOL.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Terravita
6507 E Shooting Star Way
6507 Shooting Star Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1928 sqft
Beautifully furnished high end vacation rental home in the highly desirable Terravita gated community in north Scottsdale! Impeccably upgraded w/Tuscan tile floors everywhere but the bedrooms, brand new refrigerator, great light fixtures, gas

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Terravita
6469 E AMBER SUN Drive
6469 East Amber Sun Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2903 sqft
Your ultimate vacation destination! Premier golf course lot combined with this beautifully remodeled great room floorpan & resort backyard! 4 bedrooms all ensuite - including large separate casita for ultimate privacy.

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Terravita
7125 E CANYON WREN Circle
7125 East Canyon Wren Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental . This Home offers two bedrooms two bath plus den... . Great Mountain Views from rear yard, Light and bright and cheery with tile floors and carpet, Plantation Shutters, the master closet also has built in shelving as well.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Mirabel Village
9874 E ALLISON Way
9874 East Allison Way, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4149 sqft
Spectacular 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Furnished North Scottsdale Home. Located in the exclusive gated community of Mirabel Village. Located across from Desert Mountain and just minutes from the towns of Carefree and Cave Creek.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
7800 E BOULDERS Parkway
7800 East Boulders Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
2229 sqft
Enjoy the beauty and serenity of the desert in the The Boulders resort community. This charming and bright home has incredible views of surrounding mountains, sunsets and lush golf course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carefree, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carefree apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

