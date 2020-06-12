Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM

186 Apartments for rent in Carefree, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3068 E Ironwood Road
3068 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3012 sqft
Simply one of the most spectacular locations with incredible views of Black Mountain, the Boulders and the 10th fairway.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7112 E RIDGEVIEW Lane
7112 E Ridgeview Ln, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2330 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous Furnished Rental Custom 2 Bedroom home in highly sought after, (private gated) community of Ridgeview Estates. 2 Car Garage, Mountain views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7431 E SUNDANCE Trail
7431 East Sundance Trail, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1922 sqft
Beautiful townhome with stunning mountain views in a 55+ Community! Heated Pool, Tennis Court, Bocce Ball, Pickle-ball, and a Basketball court! Fully furnished, short term rental. Seasonal pricing applies: $2200.00 a mon to $5500.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Carefree Foothills
1 Unit Available
35208 N CHINO Lane
35208 Chino Lane, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4192 sqft
Custom, sophisticated, fully furnished, and located on Black Mountain with incredible views of mountains AND city lights.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Velvet Shadows
1 Unit Available
8961 E VENUS Drive
8961 East Venus Drive, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2264 sqft
Gorgeous Velvet Shadows long term rental opportunity with massive elevated views of Black Mountain and the Carefee sunset Corridor. 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3030 N Ironwood Drive
3030 Ironwood Court, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1803 sqft
12 Month Lease: $2600/Month.Seasonal Lease (January-April): $5200/Month.Make this your home away from home!Fully furnished. Private beautiful green courtyard with gas BBQ and patio area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
36601 N Mule Train Road
36601 North Mule Train Road, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2035 sqft
Luxury Lifestyle in Sunny Arizona. This beautiful downstairs Townhouse is fully furnished, complete from Linen, Towels to Flatware and Cooking Utensils.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
1283 E Indian Basket Lane
1283 East Indian Basket Lane, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2870 sqft
Extraordinary lot with views of the golf course and Black Mountain and boulder outcroppings. Two patios to spend your time - one with a beehive fireplace. Large master suite with sitting room on the first level.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
1061 E BOULDER Drive
1061 Boulder Dr, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2773 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the much loved resort community of the Boulders. Split floor plan with spacious master opens up to great room with fireplace and a private office.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
1314 E Coyote Pass
1314 Coyote Pass, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,400
2995 sqft
This lovely Boulders home on the golf course is currently available for April and May.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3048 IRONWOOD Road
3048 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3849 sqft
Enjoy stunning Black Mountain views while relaxing by the private pool at this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom residence in the desired Boulders community. Spacious master bedroom downstairs with king bed, sitting area, fireplace, and private patio access.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Carefree Fore
1 Unit Available
8017 E Carefree Drive
8017 East Carefree Drive, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2700 sqft
Rare vacation lease opportunity in Carefree! With a dramatic view of Black Mountain, this newly renovated property enjoys a superb location near the Civana Resort and Spa.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Carefree Arizona
1 Unit Available
7601 E NONCHALANT Avenue
7601 East Nonchalant Avenue, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2424 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL. Live on the corner of Lazy Lane and Nonchalant Avenue in Carefree, Arizona. Modern three bedroom, three bath retreat. Walking distance to everything Carefree has to offer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
1725 E STAGHORN Lane
1725 Staghorn Lane, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1690 sqft
Relax and enjoy the beautiful Sonoran Desert at this charming private retreat located on a quiet cul-de-sac in The Boulders community.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3203 E ARROYO SECO Road
3203 East Arroyo Seco, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
2838 sqft
Escape to this tranquil retreat. Spectacular sunset, golf, and mountain views! Inviting split floor plan with bright dining and living rooms for entertaining friends. Two master suites with separate patio exits.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3000 E Ironwood Road
3000 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3930 sqft
Stunning Southwest design featuring many architectural elements in stone fireplaces and walls. Dramatic ceilings, ironwork, and retractable glass doors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
34770 N LOS REALES Drive
34770 East Los Reales Drive, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
4033 sqft
Beautiful Custom home located on the coveted south base of Black Mountain. Walls of windows allow majestic views of Black Mountain. This Home has soaring 14 ft. ceilings, flagstone flooring with a custom gourmet kitchen open to a great room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
37626 N TRANQUIL Trail
37626 North Tranquil Trail, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
960 sqft
QUAINT VILLAGE ONLY MINUTES FROM CAREFREE`S TOWN CENTER. FULLY FURNISHED. MOUNTAIN & SUNSETS VIEWS. BEST PRICE IN CAREFREE!! $850 FOR A YEAR LEASE MASTER BED: QUEEN. 2ND BEDROOM TWO TWINS. HOA REGULATIONS: ADULT 18 PLUS COMMUNITY. NO PETS.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
5679 E PERDIDO Drive
5679 East Perdido Drive, Carefree, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3315 sqft
MOVE-IN READY FOR YOU! LOTS OF SPACE TO GIVE YOU THAT OPEN AND PRIVATE COUNTRY FEEL, BUT STILL CLOSE ENOUGH FOR A SHORT DRIVE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND SUBURBAN LIVING.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
39897 N Father Kino Trail
39897 North Father Kino Trail, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
4923 sqft
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37300 n tom darlington dr L
37300 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1520 sqft
Mountain side Casita - Property Id: 265555 Looking for a 6 month lease. Owner will be moving in next December. Amazing hillside retreat. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage has it all.
Results within 1 mile of Carefree

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle
6892 East Nightingale Star Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1385 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom w/incl Casita! 4 blocks walking distance to food, shopping & restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
6453 E PASO NUEVO Drive
6453 East Pasa Neuevo Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
960 sqft
Call for pricing. Price changes based on length of stay and season. Example Estimates: January to April $3300.00; May to October $2000 - November to December 2800.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
38065 N CAVE CREEK Road
38065 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2272 sqft
Beautiful Town of Cave Creek location walking distance to all that matters in the Town. You are 3 minutes to your favorite restaurants and coffee houses not to mention the hiking trails and Spur Cross.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Carefree, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Carefree renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

