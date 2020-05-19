All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:50 PM

93 W 5TH Avenue

93 5th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

93 5th Ave W, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Brand New Spacious Fabulous Home. This 1 story home 4/2 + 1700 SQ has a split Master bedroom floorplan to allow for extra privacy! Kitchen features white cupboards and black appliances .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 W 5TH Avenue have any available units?
93 W 5TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 W 5TH Avenue have?
Some of 93 W 5TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 W 5TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
93 W 5TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 W 5TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 93 W 5TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 93 W 5TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 93 W 5TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 93 W 5TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 W 5TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 W 5TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 93 W 5TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 93 W 5TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 93 W 5TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 93 W 5TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 W 5TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

