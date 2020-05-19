Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 93 W 5TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
93 W 5TH Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:50 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
93 W 5TH Avenue
93 5th Ave W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
93 5th Ave W, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brand New Spacious Fabulous Home. This 1 story home 4/2 + 1700 SQ has a split Master bedroom floorplan to allow for extra privacy! Kitchen features white cupboards and black appliances .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 93 W 5TH Avenue have any available units?
93 W 5TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 93 W 5TH Avenue have?
Some of 93 W 5TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 93 W 5TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
93 W 5TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 W 5TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 93 W 5TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 93 W 5TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 93 W 5TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 93 W 5TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 W 5TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 W 5TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 93 W 5TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 93 W 5TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 93 W 5TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 93 W 5TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 W 5TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Buckeye 2 Bedrooms
Buckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with Pool
Buckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College