Buckeye, AZ
9068 South 254th Drive
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:25 PM

9068 South 254th Drive

9068 South 254th Drive · (602) 772-3832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9068 South 254th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1795 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. While on your self-tour of this home be sure to check out the stylish bedrooms and bathrooms! This newly built house can be your next home, so be sure to apply today on line, at www.msrenewal.com, before it is gone. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.0% monthly city tax.

If this home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9068 South 254th Drive have any available units?
9068 South 254th Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 9068 South 254th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9068 South 254th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9068 South 254th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9068 South 254th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9068 South 254th Drive offer parking?
No, 9068 South 254th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9068 South 254th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9068 South 254th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9068 South 254th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9068 South 254th Drive has a pool.
Does 9068 South 254th Drive have accessible units?
No, 9068 South 254th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9068 South 254th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9068 South 254th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9068 South 254th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9068 South 254th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
