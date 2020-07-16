All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

890 S 241ST Lane

890 South 241st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

890 South 241st Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Backs to greenbelt! Downstairs has tile throughout -Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space. Paint and flooring have been updated. Home is not available until 8/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 S 241ST Lane have any available units?
890 S 241ST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 890 S 241ST Lane have?
Some of 890 S 241ST Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 S 241ST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
890 S 241ST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 S 241ST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 890 S 241ST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 890 S 241ST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 890 S 241ST Lane offers parking.
Does 890 S 241ST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 S 241ST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 S 241ST Lane have a pool?
No, 890 S 241ST Lane does not have a pool.
Does 890 S 241ST Lane have accessible units?
No, 890 S 241ST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 890 S 241ST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 890 S 241ST Lane has units with dishwashers.
