Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 890 S 241ST Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
890 S 241ST Lane
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
890 S 241ST Lane
890 South 241st Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
890 South 241st Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Backs to greenbelt! Downstairs has tile throughout -Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space. Paint and flooring have been updated. Home is not available until 8/1/2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 890 S 241ST Lane have any available units?
890 S 241ST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 890 S 241ST Lane have?
Some of 890 S 241ST Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 890 S 241ST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
890 S 241ST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 S 241ST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 890 S 241ST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 890 S 241ST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 890 S 241ST Lane offers parking.
Does 890 S 241ST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 S 241ST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 S 241ST Lane have a pool?
No, 890 S 241ST Lane does not have a pool.
Does 890 S 241ST Lane have accessible units?
No, 890 S 241ST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 890 S 241ST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 890 S 241ST Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Buckeye 2 Bedrooms
Buckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with Pools
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Carefree, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College