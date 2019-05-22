83 N 225TH Drive

Now, Available for Lease, Beautiful Golf Course Home in Buckeye.4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, Laundry on the 2nd floor, Large Loft, and Private Pool with View Fence. Keypad Door for safety, and 2 car garage. A MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
