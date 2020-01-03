All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 6292 S 258TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
6292 S 258TH Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

6292 S 258TH Drive

6292 South 258th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6292 South 258th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Must see beautiful home on in quiet neighborhood. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6292 S 258TH Drive have any available units?
6292 S 258TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 6292 S 258TH Drive have?
Some of 6292 S 258TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6292 S 258TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6292 S 258TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6292 S 258TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6292 S 258TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 6292 S 258TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6292 S 258TH Drive offers parking.
Does 6292 S 258TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6292 S 258TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6292 S 258TH Drive have a pool?
No, 6292 S 258TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6292 S 258TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 6292 S 258TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6292 S 258TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6292 S 258TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College