All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 5898 South 240th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
5898 South 240th Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:26 AM

5898 South 240th Drive

5898 South 240th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5898 South 240th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Riata West

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5898 South 240th Drive have any available units?
5898 South 240th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 5898 South 240th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5898 South 240th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5898 South 240th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5898 South 240th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5898 South 240th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5898 South 240th Drive offers parking.
Does 5898 South 240th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5898 South 240th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5898 South 240th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5898 South 240th Drive has a pool.
Does 5898 South 240th Drive have accessible units?
No, 5898 South 240th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5898 South 240th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5898 South 240th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5898 South 240th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5898 South 240th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College