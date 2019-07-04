All apartments in Buckeye
5786 S 240TH Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

5786 S 240TH Drive

5786 South 240th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5786 South 240th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Riata West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home that backs to farm fields. Bright and open floor plan with a breakfast bar overlooking the huge Great Room. Granite kitchen counter tops with black appliances including fridge. Master bath features double sinks and large walk in closet. Exterior painted in June 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5786 S 240TH Drive have any available units?
5786 S 240TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 5786 S 240TH Drive have?
Some of 5786 S 240TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5786 S 240TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5786 S 240TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5786 S 240TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5786 S 240TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 5786 S 240TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5786 S 240TH Drive offers parking.
Does 5786 S 240TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5786 S 240TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5786 S 240TH Drive have a pool?
No, 5786 S 240TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5786 S 240TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5786 S 240TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5786 S 240TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5786 S 240TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
