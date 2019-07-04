5786 S 240TH Drive

5786 South 240th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326 Riata West
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home that backs to farm fields. Bright and open floor plan with a breakfast bar overlooking the huge Great Room. Granite kitchen counter tops with black appliances including fridge. Master bath features double sinks and large walk in closet. Exterior painted in June 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
