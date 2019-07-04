5786 S 240TH Drive

Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home that backs to farm fields. Bright and open floor plan with a breakfast bar overlooking the huge Great Room. Granite kitchen counter tops with black appliances including fridge. Master bath features double sinks and large walk in closet. Exterior painted in June 2019.