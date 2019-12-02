Rent Calculator
4747 S 235TH Lane
4747 S 235TH Lane
4747 South 235th Lane
·
Location
4747 South 235th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sonoran Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bdrm 2 bath home located in Buckeye. Close to freeway, Luke Airforce Base, shopping, and eateries. This one will go fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4747 S 235TH Lane have any available units?
4747 S 235TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4747 S 235TH Lane have?
Some of 4747 S 235TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4747 S 235TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4747 S 235TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 S 235TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4747 S 235TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 4747 S 235TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4747 S 235TH Lane offers parking.
Does 4747 S 235TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4747 S 235TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 S 235TH Lane have a pool?
No, 4747 S 235TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4747 S 235TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 4747 S 235TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 S 235TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4747 S 235TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
