Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

4747 S 235TH Lane

4747 South 235th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4747 South 235th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sonoran Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Adorable 3 bdrm 2 bath home located in Buckeye. Close to freeway, Luke Airforce Base, shopping, and eateries. This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

