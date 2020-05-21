All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 29971 W. Fairmount Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
29971 W. Fairmount Ave
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

29971 W. Fairmount Ave

29971 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29971 West Fairmount Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this Beautiful Home -

(RLNE5799105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave have any available units?
29971 W. Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 29971 W. Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
29971 W. Fairmount Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29971 W. Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave is pet friendly.
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave offer parking?
No, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave does not offer parking.
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave have a pool?
No, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave does not have a pool.
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College