29971 W. Fairmount Ave
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM
29971 W. Fairmount Ave
29971 West Fairmount Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
29971 West Fairmount Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this Beautiful Home -
(RLNE5799105)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave have any available units?
29971 W. Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
Is 29971 W. Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
29971 W. Fairmount Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29971 W. Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave is pet friendly.
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave offer parking?
No, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave does not offer parking.
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave have a pool?
No, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave does not have a pool.
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29971 W. Fairmount Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 29971 W. Fairmount Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
