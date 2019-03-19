All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr

26025 West Sierra Pinta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26025 West Sierra Pinta Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Festival Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
pet friendly
26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr Available 03/01/19 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a heated pool in Festival Foothills is available for move in March 1st. - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a heated pool in Festival Foothills is available for move in March 1st. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home has solar panels for low utility bills ans solar heat for the pool. This was originally a model home and has custom window treatments, upgraded carpet and tile, raised panel cherry cabinets, granite counters, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, den, loft, formal dining room, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, surround sound, reverse osmosis, water softener, ceiling fans through out, double sinks in master and upstairs guest bath, and separate tub and walk in shower in master bath. The master bedroom and bath is downstairs. The backyard is finished with a view fence, built in BBG, and extended covered patio. Property is in Festival Foothills which has A+ rated K-8 school, golf course, parks, splash pad, basketball courts, soccer fields, and baseball diamonds.

12 month minimum lease. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Property is occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call or text Lanie at 602-410-5085

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4617212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr have any available units?
26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr have?
Some of 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr is pet friendly.
Does 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr offer parking?
No, 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr does not offer parking.
Does 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr have a pool?
Yes, 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr has a pool.
Does 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr have accessible units?
No, 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
