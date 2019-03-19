Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

26025 W Sierra Pinta Dr Available 03/01/19 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a heated pool in Festival Foothills is available for move in March 1st. - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a heated pool in Festival Foothills is available for move in March 1st. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home has solar panels for low utility bills ans solar heat for the pool. This was originally a model home and has custom window treatments, upgraded carpet and tile, raised panel cherry cabinets, granite counters, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, den, loft, formal dining room, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, surround sound, reverse osmosis, water softener, ceiling fans through out, double sinks in master and upstairs guest bath, and separate tub and walk in shower in master bath. The master bedroom and bath is downstairs. The backyard is finished with a view fence, built in BBG, and extended covered patio. Property is in Festival Foothills which has A+ rated K-8 school, golf course, parks, splash pad, basketball courts, soccer fields, and baseball diamonds.



12 month minimum lease. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Property is occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call or text Lanie at 602-410-5085



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4617212)