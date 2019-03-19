All apartments in Buckeye
25832 W ST KATERI Drive
25832 W ST KATERI Drive

25832 West Saint Kateri Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25832 West Saint Kateri Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Home located in the heart of Buckeye. 3 bedroom 2 bath over 1500 sqr ft. Close to Highway 85 and Interstate 10. close to schools, in the middle of Main St Buckeye and Sundance Market Place.Home Available for 1 year lease on December 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25832 W ST KATERI Drive have any available units?
25832 W ST KATERI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25832 W ST KATERI Drive have?
Some of 25832 W ST KATERI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25832 W ST KATERI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25832 W ST KATERI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25832 W ST KATERI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25832 W ST KATERI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25832 W ST KATERI Drive offer parking?
No, 25832 W ST KATERI Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25832 W ST KATERI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25832 W ST KATERI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25832 W ST KATERI Drive have a pool?
No, 25832 W ST KATERI Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25832 W ST KATERI Drive have accessible units?
No, 25832 W ST KATERI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25832 W ST KATERI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25832 W ST KATERI Drive has units with dishwashers.
