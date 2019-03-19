Great Home located in the heart of Buckeye. 3 bedroom 2 bath over 1500 sqr ft. Close to Highway 85 and Interstate 10. close to schools, in the middle of Main St Buckeye and Sundance Market Place.Home Available for 1 year lease on December 1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25832 W ST KATERI Drive have any available units?
25832 W ST KATERI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25832 W ST KATERI Drive have?
Some of 25832 W ST KATERI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25832 W ST KATERI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25832 W ST KATERI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.