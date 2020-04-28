25696 West Saint Catherine Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. Downstairs den can be easily converted to 4th bedroom. Neighborhood is well maintained, with local park within walking distance. Home is easily accessible to main highway and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue have any available units?
25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue have?
Some of 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.