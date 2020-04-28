All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue

25696 West Saint Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25696 West Saint Catherine Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. Downstairs den can be easily converted to 4th bedroom. Neighborhood is well maintained, with local park within walking distance. Home is easily accessible to main highway and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue have any available units?
25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue have?
Some of 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue offer parking?
No, 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25696 W ST CATHERINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College