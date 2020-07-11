24211 W TONTO Street

Amenities

North/South exposure. 4 bedrooms ,you will fall in love with this spacious 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom home in a great neighborhood! . Amenities include tons of tile flooring, soaking tub and shower as well as walk-in closet in master, large backyard with a covered patio, covered front porch and much more. All this in the Sundance community close to I-10, restaurants, shopping. $60 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT OVER 18. Deposits are refundable as long as no damage to the home upon vacate, one time fee of $225 charged for Admin fee non refundable.