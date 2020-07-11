All apartments in Buckeye
24211 W TONTO Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

24211 W TONTO Street

24211 West Tonto Street · No Longer Available
Location

24211 West Tonto Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
North/South exposure. 4 bedrooms ,you will fall in love with this spacious 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom home in a great neighborhood! . Amenities include tons of tile flooring, soaking tub and shower as well as walk-in closet in master, large backyard with a covered patio, covered front porch and much more. All this in the Sundance community close to I-10, restaurants, shopping. $60 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT OVER 18. Deposits are refundable as long as no damage to the home upon vacate, one time fee of $225 charged for Admin fee non refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24211 W TONTO Street have any available units?
24211 W TONTO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 24211 W TONTO Street have?
Some of 24211 W TONTO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24211 W TONTO Street currently offering any rent specials?
24211 W TONTO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24211 W TONTO Street pet-friendly?
No, 24211 W TONTO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 24211 W TONTO Street offer parking?
No, 24211 W TONTO Street does not offer parking.
Does 24211 W TONTO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24211 W TONTO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24211 W TONTO Street have a pool?
No, 24211 W TONTO Street does not have a pool.
Does 24211 W TONTO Street have accessible units?
No, 24211 W TONTO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24211 W TONTO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24211 W TONTO Street has units with dishwashers.
