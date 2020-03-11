Rent Calculator
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive
23982 West Huntington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
23982 West Huntington Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Riata West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in great Buckeye community. Large kitchen with island, stove and fridge. Large backyard with covered patio.No Section 8 **AGENTS, SEE REALTOR REMARKS**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive have any available units?
23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive have?
Some of 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive offer parking?
No, 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive have a pool?
No, 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23982 W HUNTINGTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
