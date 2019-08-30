All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 22370 W CANTILEVER Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
22370 W CANTILEVER Court
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:51 PM

22370 W CANTILEVER Court

22370 West Cantilever Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22370 West Cantilever Court, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
GREAT HOME 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, TILE ALL OVER FIRST FLOOR, NEUTRAL COLORS. EASY ACCESS TO I-10 FWY, CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22370 W CANTILEVER Court have any available units?
22370 W CANTILEVER Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 22370 W CANTILEVER Court currently offering any rent specials?
22370 W CANTILEVER Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22370 W CANTILEVER Court pet-friendly?
No, 22370 W CANTILEVER Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 22370 W CANTILEVER Court offer parking?
No, 22370 W CANTILEVER Court does not offer parking.
Does 22370 W CANTILEVER Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22370 W CANTILEVER Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22370 W CANTILEVER Court have a pool?
No, 22370 W CANTILEVER Court does not have a pool.
Does 22370 W CANTILEVER Court have accessible units?
No, 22370 W CANTILEVER Court does not have accessible units.
Does 22370 W CANTILEVER Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 22370 W CANTILEVER Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22370 W CANTILEVER Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 22370 W CANTILEVER Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolsBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College