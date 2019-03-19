All apartments in Buckeye
22279 W La Pasada Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22279 W La Pasada Blvd

22279 West La Pasada Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

22279 West La Pasada Boulevard, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4 Bedroom With Master on The Main Floor! Convenient to I10 & Verrado amenities, this spacious beauty features a loft and a big back yard for all the toys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22279 W La Pasada Blvd have any available units?
22279 W La Pasada Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22279 W La Pasada Blvd have?
Some of 22279 W La Pasada Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22279 W La Pasada Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
22279 W La Pasada Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22279 W La Pasada Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 22279 W La Pasada Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 22279 W La Pasada Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 22279 W La Pasada Blvd offers parking.
Does 22279 W La Pasada Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22279 W La Pasada Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22279 W La Pasada Blvd have a pool?
No, 22279 W La Pasada Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 22279 W La Pasada Blvd have accessible units?
No, 22279 W La Pasada Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 22279 W La Pasada Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22279 W La Pasada Blvd has units with dishwashers.
