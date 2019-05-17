21987 W PAPAGO Street

21987 West Papago Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326 Sundance
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Property Amenities
THIS SHARP 3 BEDROOM PLUS LOFT 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IS PERFECT RENTAL - ENERGY EFFICENT AC UNIT - TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES - SMOOTH TOP RANGE - ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED - DOWNSTAIRS INSIDE LAUNDRY - BLINDS - COVERED PATIO - KITCHEN ISLAND - ACT FAST THIS RENTAL WON'T LAST
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
