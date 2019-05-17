All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 21987 W PAPAGO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
21987 W PAPAGO Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM

21987 W PAPAGO Street

21987 West Papago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21987 West Papago Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THIS SHARP 3 BEDROOM PLUS LOFT 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IS PERFECT RENTAL - ENERGY EFFICENT AC UNIT - TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES - SMOOTH TOP RANGE - ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED - DOWNSTAIRS INSIDE LAUNDRY - BLINDS - COVERED PATIO - KITCHEN ISLAND - ACT FAST THIS RENTAL WON'T LAST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21987 W PAPAGO Street have any available units?
21987 W PAPAGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21987 W PAPAGO Street have?
Some of 21987 W PAPAGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21987 W PAPAGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
21987 W PAPAGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21987 W PAPAGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 21987 W PAPAGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 21987 W PAPAGO Street offer parking?
No, 21987 W PAPAGO Street does not offer parking.
Does 21987 W PAPAGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21987 W PAPAGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21987 W PAPAGO Street have a pool?
No, 21987 W PAPAGO Street does not have a pool.
Does 21987 W PAPAGO Street have accessible units?
No, 21987 W PAPAGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21987 W PAPAGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21987 W PAPAGO Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolsBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College