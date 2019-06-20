20746 W Legend Trl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5afeb51038 ---- This Newly Built, Style-Filled 3 Bedrm 2 Bath Home w/ 3 Car Garage in Outstanding Verrado Community of N/E Buckeye w/ Access to The Center on Main Health Club, Heritage Swim Park, Shops & Restaurants on Main St, Top Rated Schools, 70 Parks, Sports Courts & World Class Golf. Kitchen Has Rich Expresso Finish Cabinets w/ Soft-Close Drawers, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar. Great Rm Views Alcove-Style Covered Patio. Master Bedrm, Split from Others, Has Dual Sinks, Walk-In Shower, Private Toilet Rm, Huge Walk-In Closet, Giant Linen Pantry. Carpeted Bedrooms, Wood Look Tile Flooring, All Appliances Are Included & Blinds Are Installed Now Too! Enjoy the Verrado Life w/ Views of White Tank Mountains & Easy Access to the I-10.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet. nCity tax plus 1% monthly admin fee total 3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Military 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Scenic View