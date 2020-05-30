All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

20017 W. Mesquite Dr.

20017 West Mesquite Drive · (602) 368-5730
Location

20017 West Mesquite Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
volleyball court
Brand new never lived in home in East Buckeye just a short drive down I-10 to Phoenix. Low maintenance landscaping, laminate flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island. Great floor-plan features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Master suite includes a private bathroom with a walk-in closet. All of this in the incredible Blue Horizons community featuring a wide array of amenities including neighborhood parks, ramadas, sand volleyball court, soccer filed, basketball courts, baseball field, walking paths, trails and tot lots for the little ones! The nearby mountain parks are also a great place for hiking, fishing, horseback riding & star gazing. Ready for you to call home!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. have any available units?
20017 W. Mesquite Dr. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. have?
Some of 20017 W. Mesquite Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
20017 W. Mesquite Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. offer parking?
No, 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. have a pool?
No, 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. have accessible units?
No, 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20017 W. Mesquite Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
