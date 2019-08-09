Rent Calculator
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
1515 S 225th Ln
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1515 S 225th Ln
1515 South 225th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1515 South 225th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, close to local shopping in Buckeye. Corner lot with huge easy to maintain back yard! Ceiling fans throughout home. Pet Friendly (on approval) - No cats
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 S 225th Ln have any available units?
1515 S 225th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1515 S 225th Ln have?
Some of 1515 S 225th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1515 S 225th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1515 S 225th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 S 225th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 S 225th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1515 S 225th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1515 S 225th Ln offers parking.
Does 1515 S 225th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 S 225th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 S 225th Ln have a pool?
No, 1515 S 225th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1515 S 225th Ln have accessible units?
No, 1515 S 225th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 S 225th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 S 225th Ln has units with dishwashers.
