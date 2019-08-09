All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 1515 S 225th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
1515 S 225th Ln
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:45 AM

1515 S 225th Ln

1515 South 225th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1515 South 225th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, close to local shopping in Buckeye. Corner lot with huge easy to maintain back yard! Ceiling fans throughout home. Pet Friendly (on approval) - No cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 S 225th Ln have any available units?
1515 S 225th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 S 225th Ln have?
Some of 1515 S 225th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 S 225th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1515 S 225th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 S 225th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 S 225th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1515 S 225th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1515 S 225th Ln offers parking.
Does 1515 S 225th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 S 225th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 S 225th Ln have a pool?
No, 1515 S 225th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1515 S 225th Ln have accessible units?
No, 1515 S 225th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 S 225th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 S 225th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College