1515 E Orange St
1515 E Orange St
1515 E Orange St
No Longer Available
Location
1515 E Orange St, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fresh new paint. No HOA. Nice and clean move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 E Orange St have any available units?
1515 E Orange St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1515 E Orange St have?
Some of 1515 E Orange St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1515 E Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
1515 E Orange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 E Orange St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 E Orange St is pet friendly.
Does 1515 E Orange St offer parking?
No, 1515 E Orange St does not offer parking.
Does 1515 E Orange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 E Orange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 E Orange St have a pool?
No, 1515 E Orange St does not have a pool.
Does 1515 E Orange St have accessible units?
No, 1515 E Orange St does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 E Orange St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 E Orange St has units with dishwashers.
