Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1515 E Orange St

1515 E Orange St · No Longer Available
Location

1515 E Orange St, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fresh new paint. No HOA. Nice and clean move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 E Orange St have any available units?
1515 E Orange St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 E Orange St have?
Some of 1515 E Orange St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 E Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
1515 E Orange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 E Orange St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 E Orange St is pet friendly.
Does 1515 E Orange St offer parking?
No, 1515 E Orange St does not offer parking.
Does 1515 E Orange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 E Orange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 E Orange St have a pool?
No, 1515 E Orange St does not have a pool.
Does 1515 E Orange St have accessible units?
No, 1515 E Orange St does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 E Orange St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 E Orange St has units with dishwashers.
