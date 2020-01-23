Rent Calculator
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
1331 S 227TH Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM
1331 S 227TH Avenue
1331 South 227th Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1331 South 227th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW TILE THROUGHOUT. COVERED PATIO, EASY MAINTENANCE ROCK LANDSCAPING IN THE BACKYARD AND GRASS & ROCK IN THE FRONT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1331 S 227TH Avenue have any available units?
1331 S 227TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1331 S 227TH Avenue have?
Some of 1331 S 227TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1331 S 227TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1331 S 227TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 S 227TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1331 S 227TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 1331 S 227TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1331 S 227TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1331 S 227TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 S 227TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 S 227TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1331 S 227TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1331 S 227TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1331 S 227TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 S 227TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 S 227TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
