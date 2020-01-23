All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

1331 S 227TH Avenue

1331 South 227th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1331 South 227th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW TILE THROUGHOUT. COVERED PATIO, EASY MAINTENANCE ROCK LANDSCAPING IN THE BACKYARD AND GRASS & ROCK IN THE FRONT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 S 227TH Avenue have any available units?
1331 S 227TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 S 227TH Avenue have?
Some of 1331 S 227TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 S 227TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1331 S 227TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 S 227TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1331 S 227TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 1331 S 227TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1331 S 227TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1331 S 227TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 S 227TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 S 227TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1331 S 227TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1331 S 227TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1331 S 227TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 S 227TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 S 227TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

