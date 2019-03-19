All apartments in Buckeye
1314 S 228TH Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1314 S 228TH Lane

1314 South 228th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1314 South 228th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 1714 sqft 3 bed 2 bath with large Master, all Bedrooms have walk-in closets, washer, dryer and refrigerator are provided, No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

