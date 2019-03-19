Rent Calculator
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
1314 S 228TH Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1314 S 228TH Lane
1314 South 228th Lane
No Longer Available
Location
1314 South 228th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 1714 sqft 3 bed 2 bath with large Master, all Bedrooms have walk-in closets, washer, dryer and refrigerator are provided, No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1314 S 228TH Lane have any available units?
1314 S 228TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1314 S 228TH Lane have?
Some of 1314 S 228TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1314 S 228TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1314 S 228TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 S 228TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1314 S 228TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 1314 S 228TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1314 S 228TH Lane offers parking.
Does 1314 S 228TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 S 228TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 S 228TH Lane have a pool?
No, 1314 S 228TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1314 S 228TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 1314 S 228TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 S 228TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 S 228TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
