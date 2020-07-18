12217 W Maricopa Street

12217 West Maricopa Street, Avondale, AZ 85323 Coldwater Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
This cute home is situated right on the golf course. Tiled throughout with custom desert color walls. Eat in kitchen to front of property and great room to back of property overlooking golf course. Check this one out. Tenant to verify room dimensions and school information. Lister writes lease and runs credit. Application fee is $50.00 per adult occupant. SHOW ANY TIME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
