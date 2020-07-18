All apartments in Avondale
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12217 W Maricopa Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

12217 W Maricopa Street

12217 West Maricopa Street · No Longer Available
Location

12217 West Maricopa Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This cute home is situated right on the golf course. Tiled throughout with custom desert color walls. Eat in kitchen to front of property and great room to back of property overlooking golf course. Check this one out. Tenant to verify room dimensions and school information. Lister writes lease and runs credit. Application fee is $50.00 per adult occupant. SHOW ANY TIME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12217 W Maricopa Street have any available units?
12217 W Maricopa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12217 W Maricopa Street have?
Some of 12217 W Maricopa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12217 W Maricopa Street currently offering any rent specials?
12217 W Maricopa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12217 W Maricopa Street pet-friendly?
No, 12217 W Maricopa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12217 W Maricopa Street offer parking?
Yes, 12217 W Maricopa Street offers parking.
Does 12217 W Maricopa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12217 W Maricopa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12217 W Maricopa Street have a pool?
No, 12217 W Maricopa Street does not have a pool.
Does 12217 W Maricopa Street have accessible units?
No, 12217 W Maricopa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12217 W Maricopa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12217 W Maricopa Street has units with dishwashers.
