19 Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Avondale apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m...
$
28 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,223
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
$
23 Units Available
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,089
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have hardwood floors, sophisticated black kitchen appliances and ceiling fans. Get work done in the business center or hang out in the clubhouse. Close to bus routes on Thomas Road and 83rd Avenue.
$
49 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
$
244 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1022 sqft
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home.
$
6 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place
2500 S 99th Ave, Tolleson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,231
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce 154 new luxury Farmhouse-style one and two bedroom single-level rental homes located on the border of Phoenix in Tolleson.
118 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
$
11 Units Available
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1258 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
$
2 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,100
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Community Description
$
4 Units Available
Roseview
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
$
5 Units Available
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$840
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
580 sqft
Spacious units with modern design. Glass front ovens, fluorescent lighting, walk-in closets and extra storage. At the corner of W. Peoria and N. 51st, close to Castles ~n~ Coasters.
$
13 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,126
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1371 sqft
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
9 Units Available
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
876 sqft
Excellent location close to Glendale Ave. and the Phoenix Wickenburg Highway. Units are remodeled and feature air conditioning, washer and dryer, and oversized closets. Community offers covered parking, on-site maintenance and pool.
$
1 Unit Available
Marley Park
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
$
26 Units Available
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GC Square Apartments is an exciting new housing community that covers all your needs. Our community features contemporary furnished and unfurnished rentals located in Phoenix near Grand Canyon University.
$
5 Units Available
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for an apartment to rent in Glendale, Arizona, then look no further! Serena Park Apartments is perfectly situated in the heart of Glendale, a city rich in art and culture.
City Guide for Avondale, AZ

Originally established as a ranching, farming, and agricultural community, this Sun Valley city has been trying to find its identity for decades. Avondale is located about 15 miles west of Phoenix and is part of a fairly indistinguishable bundle of developing cities, including Buckeye, Surprise, Litchfield Park, Goodyear and Tolleson.

In fact, the superlative you'll see most when you begin your apartment search in Avondale is "developing." Almost everything in the city is under construction, and in fact, the main image on the city's website is of home construction. This can be both good and bad in terms of your apartment hunt. Newer homes means a larger variety of amenities, and generally, less maintenance in terms of comfort and convenience. But, because most of Avondale's neighborhoods have been newly developed, the city has a distinctly suburban feel.

Avondale was also subject to a lot of foreclosures during the subprime mortgage debacle of 2007. Because of this, the city is currently offering a lot of incentives for buying up these abandoned homes. Because there are several empty homes throughout most parts of Avondale, you’ll have to walk around the surrounding blocks to really get a feel for your new neighborhood.

Most of Avondale’s shopping, nightlife and activities are centered around that suburban lifestyle that dominates a lot of Sun Valley cities. Large strip malls and chain restaurants at the edges of town are where residents usually go for a good time. Additionally, Avondale is home to the Phoenix International Raceway, where several NASCAR and other automotive races are held every year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Avondale, AZ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Avondale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Avondale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

