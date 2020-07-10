11413 West Tonto Street

Amenities

3 Bed / 2 Bath in Avondale!



This home is conveniently located near the 10! It has a two car garage and nice desert landscaping! The interior has features two-tone paint, vaulted ceilings and beautiful flooring.The kitchen has lots of cabinet storage, an island and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The backyard has a covered patio and big yard. CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST!



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.