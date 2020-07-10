All apartments in Avondale
11413 West Tonto Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11413 West Tonto Street

11413 West Tonto Street · No Longer Available
Location

11413 West Tonto Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
CW Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
3 Bed / 2 Bath in Avondale!

This home is conveniently located near the 10! It has a two car garage and nice desert landscaping! The interior has features two-tone paint, vaulted ceilings and beautiful flooring.The kitchen has lots of cabinet storage, an island and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The backyard has a covered patio and big yard. CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
