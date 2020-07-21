Rent Calculator
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
1813 W Owens Way
1813 W Owens Way
1813 West Owens Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1813 West Owens Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1813 W Owens Way have any available units?
1813 W Owens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
Is 1813 W Owens Way currently offering any rent specials?
1813 W Owens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 W Owens Way pet-friendly?
No, 1813 W Owens Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 1813 W Owens Way offer parking?
No, 1813 W Owens Way does not offer parking.
Does 1813 W Owens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 W Owens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 W Owens Way have a pool?
No, 1813 W Owens Way does not have a pool.
Does 1813 W Owens Way have accessible units?
No, 1813 W Owens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 W Owens Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 W Owens Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 W Owens Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 W Owens Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
