Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

374 Fernbrook Avenue

374 Fernbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

374 Fernbrook Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35215
Roebuck

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Cozy 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home! This home has beautiful hardwoods featured throughout. This home has a large backyard and is fenced in! No need to keep looking for your new home, this is it!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Fernbrook Avenue have any available units?
374 Fernbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 374 Fernbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
374 Fernbrook Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Fernbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 374 Fernbrook Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 374 Fernbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 374 Fernbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 374 Fernbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Fernbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Fernbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 374 Fernbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 374 Fernbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 374 Fernbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Fernbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 Fernbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 374 Fernbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 374 Fernbrook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
