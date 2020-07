Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub lobby online portal playground

The newly renovated Ascot Place Apartments in Birmingham, AL is designed for stylish living. An established community made of large, open spaces filled with amenities such as our resident clubhouse, swimming pool, volleyball court and picnic area. Our apartment homes offer designer details such as large walk-in closets, balconies, and patios for your own rejuvenating retreat. Call Ascot Place Apartments Today- You deserve all this!