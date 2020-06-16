11050 16th Ave SW-B104

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Shorewood Apartments is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. With easy access to I-5, 99, and 509 Shorewood is just minutes to Seattle. You will not feel like you are cutting back with these large, affordable 2 bedrooms homes, perfect for families or roommates in this precarious economy. This small, quiet, newer construction community was originally built to be sold as condos. You will enjoy all the upgrades and elegant touches Shorewood has to offer. Welcome to your new home!



2 Bed 1 Bath



Application Fee: $40 per adult

Security Deposit: $500.00

W/S/G: $85

Pet Deposit: $250

Pet Rent: $30

Assigned Parking

Renter's Insurance required

Term: 12 months lease