Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

11050 16th Ave SW-B104

11050 16th Avenue Southwest · (408) 549-7956
Location

11050 16th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA 98146

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Shorewood Apartments is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. With easy access to I-5, 99, and 509 Shorewood is just minutes to Seattle. You will not feel like you are cutting back with these large, affordable 2 bedrooms homes, perfect for families or roommates in this precarious economy. This small, quiet, newer construction community was originally built to be sold as condos. You will enjoy all the upgrades and elegant touches Shorewood has to offer. Welcome to your new home!

2 Bed 1 Bath

Application Fee: $40 per adult
Security Deposit: $500.00
W/S/G: $85
Pet Deposit: $250
Pet Rent: $30
Assigned Parking
Renter's Insurance required
Term: 12 months lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 have any available units?
11050 16th Ave SW-B104 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 currently offering any rent specials?
11050 16th Ave SW-B104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 is pet friendly.
Does 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 offer parking?
Yes, 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 does offer parking.
Does 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 have a pool?
No, 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 does not have a pool.
Does 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 have accessible units?
No, 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 does not have accessible units.
Does 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11050 16th Ave SW-B104 does not have units with air conditioning.
