Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard gym parking pool e-payments garage internet access package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse fire pit hot tub

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Gorgeous landscaping, meandering walking paths, courtyards and old-growth trees make this park-like community one you can be proud of. Compare Brookside 112 with other apartment homes, and you will immediately recognize the difference in both customer service and quality. Selected homes include vaulted ceilings and all have spacious closets with built-in organizers.



Our convenient location provides quick access to shopping, restaurants and major thoroughfares. Brookside 112 is located minutes from Hwy 14 and I-5, and just 1/2 mile from SR-500 and I-205. Upscale shopping is minutes away at Westfield Shopping Center, and we are 15 minutes from Downtown Portland and Portland International Airport. Our community offers two swimming pools, spas and a club-quality fitness center. Take a personalized tour of our gorgeous community today.