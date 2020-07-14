The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center

Lease Length: 2-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/adult
Deposit: $500 standard, and up to $1500 total on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: 100lb total weight between two animals, plus breed restriction in our standard pet policy. Only domestic dogs and indoor cats are welcome (no caged animals); a photo of your dog is required at application. Any dog of a perceived vicious breed (or mixture thereof) will not be allowed; e.g. Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman, Akita, Mastiff, Cane Corso, Great Dane, Malamute or Husky. Caged and exotic animals are restricted.
Parking Details: Covered Parking.