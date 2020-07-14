All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center

600 SE 177th Ave · (360) 205-1362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Bennington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98683
Bennington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E044 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Unit F070 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit H088 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit G067 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit F067 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit D042 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit F067 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
hot tub
internet access
Resort living at home!The Reserve is a new, gated apartment home community located in the Columbia Tech Center master planned community in East Vancouver, Washington. Homes range from 1 to 3 bedrooms, each a combination of thoughtful design crafted with quality finishes and designer colors. The Reserve offers a full range of amenities, unmatched in SW Washington. Whether you want to indulge in some leisure time by the pool, exercise for health and well-being, or entertain friends and family in style you'll find what you need just outside your door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/adult
Deposit: $500 standard, and up to $1500 total on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: 100lb total weight between two animals, plus breed restriction in our standard pet policy. Only domestic dogs and indoor cats are welcome (no caged animals); a photo of your dog is required at application. Any dog of a perceived vicious breed (or mixture thereof) will not be allowed; e.g. Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman, Akita, Mastiff, Cane Corso, Great Dane, Malamute or Husky. Caged and exotic animals are restricted.
Parking Details: Covered Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center have any available units?
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center has 13 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center have?
Some of The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center have accessible units?
No, The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St
Vancouver, WA 98665
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd
Vancouver, WA 98664
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street
Vancouver, WA 98662
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St
Vancouver, WA 98662
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98682

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Pet Friendly Places
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity