159 Apartments for rent in North Image, Vancouver, WA
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
12 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,121
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Last updated July 24 at 09:15 AM
3 Units Available
One Lake Place
5264 NE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
937 sqft
One Lake Place offers condo-style living, in a gated community that backs up to a greenbelt. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom contemporary apartment homes have a single-car garage and beautiful views.
Last updated July 24 at 07:36 PM
1 Unit Available
5264 Northeast 121st Avenue
5264 Northeast 121st Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1243 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath condo at One Lake Place. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on the upper floor, 1/2 bath/kitchen/living on ground floor. Double garage w/opener. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 1 mile of North Image
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
25 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
4 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,296
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Last updated July 24 at 06:14 PM
5 Units Available
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
8 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Last updated July 24 at 06:10 PM
5 Units Available
Evergreen Village Apts.
2501 NE 138th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Welcome to Evergreen Village Apartments located in Vancouver, Washington where we feature two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 24 at 06:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2413 NE 114th Court
2413 Northeast 114th Court, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
2413 NE 114th Court Available 08/01/20 Nice Two Story Townhouse! - Two Story Townhouse, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath.
Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
2602 NE 131st Ct
2602 Northeast 131st Court, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
2602 NE 131st Ct Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Luxury Home. Great Location. - Luxury home in the desirable Woodridge development in Vancouver.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2621 NE 131st Ct
2621 Northeast 131st Court, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1624 sqft
Beautiful Luxury Home For Rent - LUXURY HOMES. 3 Bedroom, 2/1 Bath, Large Loft Area. Slab Granite throughout, Stainless Appliances, Hardwood/Tile Floors. 9 ft. Ceilings on Main, Vaulted Master Suite with walk-in in shower and walk in closet.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4001 NE 122nd Ave
4001 Northeast 122nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1853 sqft
4001 NE 122nd Ave Available 04/20/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home Near SEH and Image Elementary School - Welcome home to this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home with easy access to I-205 and SR 500.
Results within 5 miles of North Image
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
12 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
19 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,402
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Last updated July 24 at 06:29 PM
6 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
12 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
7 Units Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
11 Units Available
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-205 near the Columbia River and minutes to the Vancouver Mall. Recently remodeled units with ceiling fans, full appliances, fireplaces, and vaulted living areas.
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
6 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
5 Units Available
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
3 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,113
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
1 Unit Available
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
