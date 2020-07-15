All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

Royal Green

3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue · (360) 327-8626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98662
Oakbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3811 NE Royal View Avenue #B12 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
accessible
online portal
Royal Green Apartment Homes are centrally located in the Vancouver Mall area, off 4th Plain next to Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club. Conveniently located to shopping, grocery stores, lodging, restaurants, entertainment and much more! Royal Green Apartment Homes also offers easy access to I-5, I-205 and SR-500.

Royal Green apartments offers a blend of vintage and modern conveniences. Nostalgic flats with brick fireplaces, patio or deck, and good-sized rooms. Modern townhomes with generous closet space, covered parking and wood burning fireplaces. A place for everyone!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 43994
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $500 per apartment
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250.00 per pet
fee: $250.00 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25.00 monthly
restrictions: Breed, weight limit
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Green have any available units?
Royal Green has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Royal Green have?
Some of Royal Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Green currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Green is pet friendly.
Does Royal Green offer parking?
Yes, Royal Green offers parking.
Does Royal Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Royal Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Green have a pool?
No, Royal Green does not have a pool.
Does Royal Green have accessible units?
Yes, Royal Green has accessible units.
Does Royal Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Green has units with dishwashers.
