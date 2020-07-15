Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed accessible online portal

Royal Green Apartment Homes are centrally located in the Vancouver Mall area, off 4th Plain next to Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club. Conveniently located to shopping, grocery stores, lodging, restaurants, entertainment and much more! Royal Green Apartment Homes also offers easy access to I-5, I-205 and SR-500.



Royal Green apartments offers a blend of vintage and modern conveniences. Nostalgic flats with brick fireplaces, patio or deck, and good-sized rooms. Modern townhomes with generous closet space, covered parking and wood burning fireplaces. A place for everyone!