Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
Reflections at the Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:03 AM

Reflections at the Park

11510 NE 112th Dr · (360) 205-1186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA 98662

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B009 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit BB218 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit A003 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit K078 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit F042 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit V166 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reflections at the Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Beautiful green spaces, expansive interiors, an array of onsite amenities, and a premium central location—Reflections at the Park truly is the total package. The moment you step foot in one of our apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, you’ll be greeted by wide open living spaces, a private patio or balcony, elegant tile flooring, and a sleek gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, upgraded appliances, and gorgeous granite countertops. And once you experience our first-rate amenities, you’ll never want to leave the property. Whether you’re working on your abs in the 24-hour exercise studio, working on your breaststroke in the sparkling pool, or working on your latest project in the fully connected resident business center, you’ll find everything you need is always close at hand when you choose Reflections at the Park.

Conveniently situated minutes from NE 117th Avenue, our pet-friendly Vancouver apartments put you exactly where you want to be! With an extensive selection of nearby shoppi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $450
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Gated Surface Lot, Covered Spaces.
Storage Details: Storage Closet on Patio/Deck

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reflections at the Park have any available units?
Reflections at the Park has 17 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Reflections at the Park have?
Some of Reflections at the Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reflections at the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Reflections at the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reflections at the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Reflections at the Park is pet friendly.
Does Reflections at the Park offer parking?
Yes, Reflections at the Park offers parking.
Does Reflections at the Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reflections at the Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reflections at the Park have a pool?
Yes, Reflections at the Park has a pool.
Does Reflections at the Park have accessible units?
No, Reflections at the Park does not have accessible units.
Does Reflections at the Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Reflections at the Park does not have units with dishwashers.
