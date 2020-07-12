/
/
/
harney heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
278 Apartments for rent in Harney Heights, Vancouver, WA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2003 Todd Road
2003 Todd Road, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
835 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments is an 83 unit community located steps away from public transit, a short distance to major highways and minutes from Clark College.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1414 BRANDT ROAD, #A6
1414 Brandt Road, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1414 BRANDT ROAD, #A6 Available 07/15/20 THREE PEAKS UPPER STORY 2 BR! - Clean and tidy upper level 2 BR, 1 BA condo with full size stack set washer/dryer in laundry closet. Large deck. 12 month lease preferred.
Results within 1 mile of Harney Heights
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Johns Park
2610 R Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Welcome to your wonderful new home located near downtown in Vancouver, WA. Enjoy the fresh air from your lovely patio or balcony and the pleasure of being moments from shopping, restaurants, parks and much.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2616 E 18th Street
2616 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1040 sqft
2616 E 18th Street Available 08/05/20 Duplex near Clark College! - Duplex, 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Living room with fireplace and deck. Kitchen with eating area and is equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1322 X Street
1322 X Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
Close to Clark College, Two bedroom 1.5 bath town home style unit. 1000 square feet. Complete with washer and dryer. Kitchen includes a dishwasher. Private fenced patio area. Garage parking available with additional rent.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2906 E 27th Street
2906 East 27th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
720 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Real Wood Floors, Fenced Yard and Mature Landscape - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3701 T Street
3701 T Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
496 sqft
This charmer was built in 1925 and features 496 square feet of living space on the mail and a basement. Complete will all appliances including a washer and dryer. Shop included. Large fenced yard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2915 East 33rd Street
2915 East 33rd Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
This close in plex was built in 1971 and features 780 square feet of living space. Small fenced in area, corner lot. Recent upgrades. 75.00 dollars per month additional for water, sewer and garbage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
621 Martin Way
621 Martin Court, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
780 sqft
Two bedroom one bath , one car garage and a small fenced yard. Close to Fred Meyer Grand Central. On bus line. Beautiful flooring, fresh paint and a one car garage. Additional 25.00 per month for garbage collection. Photos may not be actual unit.
1 of 26
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6617 Louisiana Drive
6617 Louisiana Drive, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
AMAZING MID-CENTURY MODERN 4 BEDROOM RANCH! PET FRIENDLY! - Well maintained 4 BR, 2.5 BA home with fenced back yard that backs up to St. Josephs, beautiful mature landscape, double car garage, shop area attached to garage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3100 East 29th Street
3100 East 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
780 sqft
This cute ans cozy remodeled unit features new cabinets, new appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, energy efficient lighting and newer windows. Close to shopping, dining and close to bus line. Just a short distance from SR 500.
Results within 5 miles of Harney Heights
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,902
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
13 Units Available
Peloton
4141 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,165
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peloton in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,999
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
11 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMinnehaha, WAHazel Dell, WAWalnut Grove, WAFive Corners, WASalmon Creek, WABarberton, WA