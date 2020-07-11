68 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA with move-in specials
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 108
1 of 13
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 34
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 46
1 of 61
1 of 27
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 43
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 67
1 of 24
Residents of Vancouver, Washington often refer to their hometown simply as “the ‘Couv.” Snarky critics in nearby Portland have dubbed it “Vantucky.” Other monikers include “Vancooter,” “Baby Portland,” and our personal creative favorite, “Vancouver – but not the one in Canada.” We may not agree on what to call it, but we can all agree on one thing: For apartment hunters looking for a killer pad in the Nirvana of the Northwest (yes, we have more nicknames), Vancouver, Washington may be the per...
Having trouble with Craigslist Vancouver? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Vancouver apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Vancouver apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.