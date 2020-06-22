All apartments in Tacoma
814 E 34th St Apt A
814 E 34th St Apt A

814 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 East 34th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom Apartment off 34th St in Tacoma won't last long.

This unit comes with 1 shared bathroom that has a walk-in shower. All fresh paint in this unit and plenty of cupboards in the kitchen.

There is a laundry room on site which has a connecting door to this unit! This is part of a 4 unit complex built in 1905.

Utilities are a monthly flat fee of $75.00, which covers water, sewer, and garbage. Tenants are responsible for electric on there own.

Sorry no pets and no smoking!

Must meet rental criteria. Please contact Simply Home Realty for more information and to schedule a tour 360.339.7788

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 E 34th St Apt A have any available units?
814 E 34th St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 814 E 34th St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
814 E 34th St Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 E 34th St Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 814 E 34th St Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 814 E 34th St Apt A offer parking?
No, 814 E 34th St Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 814 E 34th St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 E 34th St Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 E 34th St Apt A have a pool?
No, 814 E 34th St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 814 E 34th St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 814 E 34th St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 814 E 34th St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 E 34th St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 E 34th St Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 E 34th St Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
