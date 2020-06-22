814 E 34th St Apt A

Amenities

on-site laundry range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 Bedroom Apartment off 34th St in Tacoma won't last long.



This unit comes with 1 shared bathroom that has a walk-in shower. All fresh paint in this unit and plenty of cupboards in the kitchen.



There is a laundry room on site which has a connecting door to this unit! This is part of a 4 unit complex built in 1905.



Utilities are a monthly flat fee of $75.00, which covers water, sewer, and garbage. Tenants are responsible for electric on there own.



Sorry no pets and no smoking!



Must meet rental criteria. Please contact Simply Home Realty for more information and to schedule a tour 360.339.7788