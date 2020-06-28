812 S Shirley St

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with Extra Living Room! - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



***MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive $500 off your first full month of rent when you take possession by October 1st!***



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,195.00

Available: September 1st, 2019

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,195.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

If space is what you are looking for then look no further! The moment you step inside the front door you are greeted with a large living room complete with a fireplace and great picture window. Continue on to the dining area then on through to the kitchen with a breakfast nook overlooking the huge fully fenced back yard. Upstairs you will find 3 full-sized bedrooms featuring hardwood flooring and a full bathroom with original 1950's tile work. If the upstairs wasn't enough, stroll on downstairs to the 2nd full-sized living room along with another bedroom with a walk-in closet. Just at the bottom of the stairs, you will find a 3/4 bathroom/laundry room with a basin sink for all of your laundry needs. If you are needing extra storage space, the home comes with a full-sized garage with built-in workbenches and an additional furnace/storage room. Seconds from Highway 16 and walking distance to schools and local stores.



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 35 Lbs max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



