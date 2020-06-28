All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

812 S Shirley St

812 South Shirley Street · No Longer Available
Location

812 South Shirley Street, Tacoma, WA 98465
Central Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with Extra Living Room! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

***MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive $500 off your first full month of rent when you take possession by October 1st!***

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,195.00
Available: September 1st, 2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,195.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
If space is what you are looking for then look no further! The moment you step inside the front door you are greeted with a large living room complete with a fireplace and great picture window. Continue on to the dining area then on through to the kitchen with a breakfast nook overlooking the huge fully fenced back yard. Upstairs you will find 3 full-sized bedrooms featuring hardwood flooring and a full bathroom with original 1950's tile work. If the upstairs wasn't enough, stroll on downstairs to the 2nd full-sized living room along with another bedroom with a walk-in closet. Just at the bottom of the stairs, you will find a 3/4 bathroom/laundry room with a basin sink for all of your laundry needs. If you are needing extra storage space, the home comes with a full-sized garage with built-in workbenches and an additional furnace/storage room. Seconds from Highway 16 and walking distance to schools and local stores.

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 35 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5115222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 S Shirley St have any available units?
812 S Shirley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 S Shirley St have?
Some of 812 S Shirley St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 S Shirley St currently offering any rent specials?
812 S Shirley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 S Shirley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 S Shirley St is pet friendly.
Does 812 S Shirley St offer parking?
Yes, 812 S Shirley St offers parking.
Does 812 S Shirley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 S Shirley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 S Shirley St have a pool?
No, 812 S Shirley St does not have a pool.
Does 812 S Shirley St have accessible units?
No, 812 S Shirley St does not have accessible units.
Does 812 S Shirley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 S Shirley St does not have units with dishwashers.
