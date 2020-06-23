802 N. Yakima Ave

Amenities

3 bedroom apt in historic Stadium District mansion w/brand new luxury master suite with view of Puget Sound. 3rd floor unit with 2 beds/1 bath on "main" floor and master suite up. Refinished hardwoods and tons of charm. Master bath has soaking tub and huge walk in shower. Master bedroom is large with in closet & custom closet organizer. New ductless heating/cooling system keeps unit comfy year round. Utility room w/washer/dryer. Rent incl water/hot water, sewer, garbage, wifi and security system. Pets considered. There are STAIRS! Call or text Cathy at 253-225-2599 for more information.