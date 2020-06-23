All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

802 N. Yakima Ave

802 North Yakima Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

802 North Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom apt in historic Stadium District mansion w/brand new luxury master suite with view of Puget Sound. 3rd floor unit with 2 beds/1 bath on "main" floor and master suite up. Refinished hardwoods and tons of charm. Master bath has soaking tub and huge walk in shower. Master bedroom is large with in closet & custom closet organizer. New ductless heating/cooling system keeps unit comfy year round. Utility room w/washer/dryer. Rent incl water/hot water, sewer, garbage, wifi and security system. Pets considered. There are STAIRS! Call or text Cathy at 253-225-2599 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 N. Yakima Ave have any available units?
802 N. Yakima Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 N. Yakima Ave have?
Some of 802 N. Yakima Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 N. Yakima Ave currently offering any rent specials?
802 N. Yakima Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 N. Yakima Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 N. Yakima Ave is pet friendly.
Does 802 N. Yakima Ave offer parking?
No, 802 N. Yakima Ave does not offer parking.
Does 802 N. Yakima Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 N. Yakima Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 N. Yakima Ave have a pool?
No, 802 N. Yakima Ave does not have a pool.
Does 802 N. Yakima Ave have accessible units?
No, 802 N. Yakima Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 802 N. Yakima Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 N. Yakima Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
