Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Tacoma Duplex - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is approx. 900 sq ft and has been recently remodeled featuring upgraded finishes. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, bamboo floors, custom tile, under cabinet lighting and granite counter tops. The kitchen is open to the dining area and large living room with a wood burning fireplace. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom with beautiful granite counters, efficient LED lighting and custom tile work. The laundry room includes washer and dryer. The home is situated on a park like setting with beautifully landscaped grounds and basic yard care is provided. There is a large one car attached garage with ample storage and provides no common wall to neighboring unit, and located on a Cul de Sac. No Smoking and One Small Dog Negotiable.



Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com



7710 19th Street Ct. W

Tacoma, WA 98466



Rent: $1,675.00/ month

Deposit: $1,575.00

Water/Garbage Flat Fee $100.00/mo

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available June

Please call for information

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5817746)