All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 7710 19th Street Ct. W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
7710 19th Street Ct. W
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

7710 19th Street Ct. W

7710 19th Street Court West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7710 19th Street Court West, Tacoma, WA 98466
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Tacoma Duplex - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is approx. 900 sq ft and has been recently remodeled featuring upgraded finishes. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, bamboo floors, custom tile, under cabinet lighting and granite counter tops. The kitchen is open to the dining area and large living room with a wood burning fireplace. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom with beautiful granite counters, efficient LED lighting and custom tile work. The laundry room includes washer and dryer. The home is situated on a park like setting with beautifully landscaped grounds and basic yard care is provided. There is a large one car attached garage with ample storage and provides no common wall to neighboring unit, and located on a Cul de Sac. No Smoking and One Small Dog Negotiable.

Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com

7710 19th Street Ct. W
Tacoma, WA 98466

Rent: $1,675.00/ month
Deposit: $1,575.00
Water/Garbage Flat Fee $100.00/mo
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available June
Please call for information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5817746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 19th Street Ct. W have any available units?
7710 19th Street Ct. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7710 19th Street Ct. W have?
Some of 7710 19th Street Ct. W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 19th Street Ct. W currently offering any rent specials?
7710 19th Street Ct. W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 19th Street Ct. W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7710 19th Street Ct. W is pet friendly.
Does 7710 19th Street Ct. W offer parking?
Yes, 7710 19th Street Ct. W does offer parking.
Does 7710 19th Street Ct. W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7710 19th Street Ct. W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 19th Street Ct. W have a pool?
No, 7710 19th Street Ct. W does not have a pool.
Does 7710 19th Street Ct. W have accessible units?
No, 7710 19th Street Ct. W does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 19th Street Ct. W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 19th Street Ct. W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus