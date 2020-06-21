Amenities
Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Tacoma Duplex - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is approx. 900 sq ft and has been recently remodeled featuring upgraded finishes. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, bamboo floors, custom tile, under cabinet lighting and granite counter tops. The kitchen is open to the dining area and large living room with a wood burning fireplace. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom with beautiful granite counters, efficient LED lighting and custom tile work. The laundry room includes washer and dryer. The home is situated on a park like setting with beautifully landscaped grounds and basic yard care is provided. There is a large one car attached garage with ample storage and provides no common wall to neighboring unit, and located on a Cul de Sac. No Smoking and One Small Dog Negotiable.
Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com
7710 19th Street Ct. W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Rent: $1,675.00/ month
Deposit: $1,575.00
Water/Garbage Flat Fee $100.00/mo
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available June
Please call for information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Cats Allowed
