7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! 2 BR 1 BA unit near countless walkable amenities and Wapato Park. This unit is in a great commuter location and provides easy access to I5 and the Tacoma Mall. This unit has a stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, large bedrooms, has in unit washer and dryer hookups, and an eat in kitchen space. This 2nd floor unit provides a nice level of comfort and privacy. Come check out this unit that is part of a row of fourplexes near a single family residence neighborhood. One outdoor parking spot provided.



Lease: 12 month minimum, $1,000 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all Electricity and Cable utilities. $50.00 fee for WSG. No smoking, no cats. Dogs by case by case review

Located near 72nd St exit on I5