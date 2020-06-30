All apartments in Tacoma
7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3

7330 South Wilkeson Street · No Longer Available
Location

7330 South Wilkeson Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! 2 BR 1 BA unit near countless walkable amenities and Wapato Park. This unit is in a great commuter location and provides easy access to I5 and the Tacoma Mall. This unit has a stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, large bedrooms, has in unit washer and dryer hookups, and an eat in kitchen space. This 2nd floor unit provides a nice level of comfort and privacy. Come check out this unit that is part of a row of fourplexes near a single family residence neighborhood. One outdoor parking spot provided.

Lease: 12 month minimum, $1,000 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all Electricity and Cable utilities. $50.00 fee for WSG. No smoking, no cats. Dogs by case by case review
Located near 72nd St exit on I5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 have any available units?
7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 have?
Some of 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 South Wilkeson Street - 3 has units with dishwashers.

