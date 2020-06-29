7205 S Mason Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

4 BDRM/1.5 BATH Manitou Park House - This house has EVERYTHING! This 4 BdRm/1.5 Bath open concept home has hardwood floors throughout majority of the house with a lot of windows for natural light. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinets & opens to a large family/dining room space that has a cozy wood stove. Another fireplace is located in the large living room. The separate laundry room includes full size washer & dryer. This pet friendly home has a fully fenced backyard, attached 2 car garage, outdoor fireplace, covered patio, covered RV parking, large 2 car shop that has a toilet & sink. Located minutes to I-5 and 8 miles to JBLM. This is a must see! DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $2200 ($500 of this is N/R)

Monthly MRA Fee: $7

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



