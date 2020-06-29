708 Market ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill media room yoga

Sophisticated condo in Theatre District w/parking - Property Id: 125537



All utilities (except cable) included. Contact to schedule a tour. Lots of natural light. Elegant, bright, quiet condo in Tacoma's Theatre District. Secure interior entrance w/ elevator. Full wireless. Heated tile floors in main bathroom. Granite kitchen counters, Gas Fireplace,

beautiful mill work throughout condo, new refrigerator

exceptionally quiet for city condo.

Air conditioning, gas stove

unit is currently furnished and can be rented with furniture, or not

one secure, indoor parking spot, with indoor access to elevator to unit. Gym in building, member lounge, Peaceful interior courtyard w/BBQ. Short walk to McMenamins Elk's Temple, live theaters, indie-cinema, bakery & coffee, restaurants, bars, books, shopping, and antiques. Near UPS & UW-Tacoma. Yoga, (2) YMCAs, Wright Park, and more. 2-blks to light-rail or bus, connects AmTrack, Sounder (to Seattle), Tacoma Dome, Museum district. A bit farther: Medical Mile, City-County Gov; EZ (3 mins) to freeway.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125537

Property Id 125537



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5498949)