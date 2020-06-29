All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 708 Market ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
708 Market ST
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

708 Market ST

708 Market Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
New Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

708 Market Street, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
media room
yoga
Sophisticated condo in Theatre District w/parking - Property Id: 125537

All utilities (except cable) included. Contact to schedule a tour. Lots of natural light. Elegant, bright, quiet condo in Tacoma's Theatre District. Secure interior entrance w/ elevator. Full wireless. Heated tile floors in main bathroom. Granite kitchen counters, Gas Fireplace,
beautiful mill work throughout condo, new refrigerator
exceptionally quiet for city condo.
Air conditioning, gas stove
unit is currently furnished and can be rented with furniture, or not
one secure, indoor parking spot, with indoor access to elevator to unit. Gym in building, member lounge, Peaceful interior courtyard w/BBQ. Short walk to McMenamins Elk's Temple, live theaters, indie-cinema, bakery & coffee, restaurants, bars, books, shopping, and antiques. Near UPS & UW-Tacoma. Yoga, (2) YMCAs, Wright Park, and more. 2-blks to light-rail or bus, connects AmTrack, Sounder (to Seattle), Tacoma Dome, Museum district. A bit farther: Medical Mile, City-County Gov; EZ (3 mins) to freeway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125537
Property Id 125537

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5498949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Market ST have any available units?
708 Market ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Market ST have?
Some of 708 Market ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Market ST currently offering any rent specials?
708 Market ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Market ST pet-friendly?
No, 708 Market ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 708 Market ST offer parking?
Yes, 708 Market ST offers parking.
Does 708 Market ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Market ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Market ST have a pool?
No, 708 Market ST does not have a pool.
Does 708 Market ST have accessible units?
No, 708 Market ST does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Market ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Market ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus