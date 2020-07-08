7022 North 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Exceptional 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Rambler in North Tacoma! Bamboo floors throughout, beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinetry!! Stainless Steele appliances with solid surface stove, Fridge has ice and water maker! Beautifully updated bathrooms with tile heated flooring!! Master bedroom has half bath! Large laundry room with W/D hookups only!! Pellet stove is not functional! 2 Car garage with opener and lots of built in shelving. side shed not for tenant use!! Large fenced in back yard!! Great location near Hwy 16 and shopping!!! NO Smoking in home!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Water:TPU

Sewer:TPU

Refuse:TPU

Yard:$100 in addition to rent

Heat: EBB

School District:Tacoma



Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3900



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.