702 S 51st St

Amenities
CHARMING *** cute *** HUGE GARAGE - This place is just so CHARMING and CUTE!
Check out ALL the photos of this well maintained old house on a large fenced corner lot!
1 bedroom + possible SECOND BEDROOM upstairs.
(could also be used for storage/hobby room)
Upstairs open landing at top of the stairs that could be baby's room or kids play area.
ATTENTION - This place has TONS OF STORAGE!... in the GARAGE... in the SHED... in the BASEMENT... on the SECOND FLOOR!
Main Floor :
- carpeted living room with ceiling fan
- dining room with wood floor
- cute kitchen with all appliances
- 1 bedroom
- 1 LARGE bathroom with BIG Jacuzzi tub
- separate shower room
Upper Floor :
- large landing area at top of stairs (play area, office or baby's room
- possible SECOND BEDROOM / hobby room / storage area off the landing area in rear of house
Basement :
- about 400 sq ft of very clean storage area
- washer / dryer hook-ups
BIG DETACHED GARAGE / SHOP!
- HUGE 24 x 30 (m/l) 2 car garage + work area
- 2 garage doors with auto. openers out onto alley in back
- Raised bed garden in back yard
- fully fenced (chain link)
- STORAGE SHED IN BACK YARD
Vacant and ready now!
Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
