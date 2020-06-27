All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

702 S 51st St

702 South 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

702 South 51st Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING *** cute *** HUGE GARAGE - This place is just so CHARMING and CUTE!
Check out ALL the photos of this well maintained old house on a large fenced corner lot!
1 bedroom + possible SECOND BEDROOM upstairs.
(could also be used for storage/hobby room)
Upstairs open landing at top of the stairs that could be baby's room or kids play area.

ATTENTION - This place has TONS OF STORAGE!... in the GARAGE... in the SHED... in the BASEMENT... on the SECOND FLOOR!

Main Floor :
- carpeted living room with ceiling fan
- dining room with wood floor
- cute kitchen with all appliances
- 1 bedroom
- 1 LARGE bathroom with BIG Jacuzzi tub
- separate shower room
Upper Floor :
- large landing area at top of stairs (play area, office or baby's room
- possible SECOND BEDROOM / hobby room / storage area off the landing area in rear of house
Basement :
- about 400 sq ft of very clean storage area
- washer / dryer hook-ups

BIG DETACHED GARAGE / SHOP!
- HUGE 24 x 30 (m/l) 2 car garage + work area
- 2 garage doors with auto. openers out onto alley in back
- Raised bed garden in back yard
- fully fenced (chain link)
- STORAGE SHED IN BACK YARD
Vacant and ready now!
Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

(RLNE5059354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 S 51st St have any available units?
702 S 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 S 51st St have?
Some of 702 S 51st St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 S 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
702 S 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 S 51st St pet-friendly?
No, 702 S 51st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 702 S 51st St offer parking?
Yes, 702 S 51st St offers parking.
Does 702 S 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 S 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 S 51st St have a pool?
No, 702 S 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 702 S 51st St have accessible units?
No, 702 S 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 702 S 51st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 S 51st St does not have units with dishwashers.
