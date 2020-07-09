6702 Yakima Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 908 sqft! Laminate flooring throughout living space and carpet in bedrooms! This home features ceiling fans and large windows. One car detached garage and a dreamy backyard! Come see! Walk into a dining area to the right with oversized windows! Large living room with ceiling fan. Galley style kitchen with eat in area. Mud room with Washer and Dryer and door out to backyard. One bedroom features slider out to the deck! Nice sized backyard with storage shed and fenced dog run. Additional storage in basement. Oversized one-car garage. Available until June 15th, 2019. A month-to-month lease is also available for an additional $50/month. Pets negotiable with approval, deposit and fee. Limit of one pet. First FULL months rent, deposit and $300 processing fee due on move in.