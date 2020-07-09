All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6702 Yakima Avenue

6702 Yakima Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6702 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 908 sqft! Laminate flooring throughout living space and carpet in bedrooms! This home features ceiling fans and large windows. One car detached garage and a dreamy backyard! Come see! Walk into a dining area to the right with oversized windows! Large living room with ceiling fan. Galley style kitchen with eat in area. Mud room with Washer and Dryer and door out to backyard. One bedroom features slider out to the deck! Nice sized backyard with storage shed and fenced dog run. Additional storage in basement. Oversized one-car garage. Available until June 15th, 2019. A month-to-month lease is also available for an additional $50/month. Pets negotiable with approval, deposit and fee. Limit of one pet. First FULL months rent, deposit and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 Yakima Avenue have any available units?
6702 Yakima Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6702 Yakima Avenue have?
Some of 6702 Yakima Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 Yakima Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Yakima Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Yakima Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 Yakima Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6702 Yakima Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6702 Yakima Avenue offers parking.
Does 6702 Yakima Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6702 Yakima Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Yakima Avenue have a pool?
No, 6702 Yakima Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6702 Yakima Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6702 Yakima Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 Yakima Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 Yakima Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

